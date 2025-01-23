After a brilliant showcase highlighting the new generation of handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders are now available. Much like 2024’s set of mobile phones, Samsung is bringing a range of devices from the standard S25 to the powerful S25 Ultra, and no matter which of the latest smartphones you want to pick up, pre-orders are live for all of the models (bar one, but we’ll get to that in a moment).

It’s looking likely that the Samsung S25 will further cement Samsung’s offerings in the best Android phones list, with the new Snapdragon chipset for the S25 Ultra making it one of the best gaming phones on the market. Considering the praise for 2024’s premium handset in our Samsung S24 Ultra review, it shouldn’t be too surprising to see Samsung push it one step further. But any of these phones are a great option if you’re looking to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders

Samsung’s base-level S25 still packs a punch for anyone looking to upgrade their aging device – even though every S25 model benefits from the impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite. It’s a small but mighty device with 12GB of RAM and an impressive 6.2-inch AMOLED 1080 x 2340 display, a great option for those not looking to break the bank with their mobile phones.

From $799 at Samsung (trade-in options available)

From $799 at Walmart

From $799 at Amazon (limited-time $100 Gift Card offer)

From £799 at Samsung (trade-in options available)

From £799 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus pre-orders

For what the S25 lacks in size, the S25 Plus makes up for. It offers familiar specs to the base model, with the same chipset and amount of RAM, but a better resolution screen of 1440 x 3120 pixels, a larger size, and a better battery (as well as faster charging speeds) make the S25 Plus the more powerful solution.

From $999 at Samsung (trade-in offers and $100 Samsung credit)

From $999 at Walmart

From $999 at Amazon (limited-time $100 Gift Card offer)

From £999 at Samsung (trade-in offers available)

From £999 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-orders

The biggest, most premium flagship of this year’s S25 lineup is none other than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While it loses some of its flair, considering that the entire S25 family is powered by Snapdragon’s latest chipset, it’s certainly the most powerful option. Sporting a huge 6.9-inch screen with 1440 x 3120 pixels, a hefty battery, and a huge 1TB option, the S25 Ultra’s only barrier is a high price point.

From $1299 at Samsung (trade-in offers and $100 Samsung credit)

From $1299 at Walmart

From $1299 at Amazon (limited-time $200 Gift Card offer)

From £1249 at Samsung (trade-in offers available)

From £1249 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders

Return of the Edge – it may sound like a parody of a Star Wars movie but after the S7 Edge back in 2016, Samsung is reviving the branding with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. It’s said to be a rival to the upcoming and rumored iPhone 17 Air, with Samsung attempting to beat Apple to the punch. Unfortunately, it has not yet received a release date or price, but rumors suggest it’ll be between the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra when it launches.

We’ll be updating this guide when Edge pre-orders finally go live.

If you’re considering moving away from the Apple side, we strongly suggest reading our iPhone vs Samsung guide. It’s a comprehensive list of the differences between both brands, allowing you to get the full picture of which mobile phone is better for you. Either way, the S25 series should give you a top experience in the best Android games around.

Those are the best places to get your Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders locked in. The S25 Ultra is poised to be one of the best stylus phones, and honestly, the stylus is a great feature for such a large device. However, the new lineup will all be some of the best Samsung phones once they arrive.