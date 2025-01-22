New Samsung Galaxy S25 series promises “unparalleled mobile performance”

Thanks to today’s Galaxy Unpacked presentation, we now know that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has some major performance boosts compared to the previous generation of Android flagships. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset offers 37% higher CPU performance and a 30% increase in GPU computing power, allowing for a leveled-up gaming experience.

While the majority of Samsung’s livestream focused on the Korean tech company’s AI advances, the upgraded hardware is a significant step up from the current best Samsung phones, especially when it comes to mobile gaming. With an overall “5x stronger performance” than the previous S-series, the boosted processing power boasts improved FPS potential and 40% increased ray-tracing performance.

Of course, all of these improvements don’t mean a thing if they sacrifice your comfort and convenience. Luckily, the S25 series features an improved vapor cooling chamber that’s 40% larger than the previous model and integrates a custom thermal interface material to keep you gaming for longer. Combining this with Samsung’s “longest battery life yet”, the new flagship range looks to be the brand’s best gaming phone to date.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series hits the shelves on February 7, 2025, and is available for pre-order now. The S25 starts at $799, the S25 Plus at $999, and the S25 Ultra at $1,299. The S25 and S25 Plus are available in seven colors: Blue Black, Coral Red, Pink Gold, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow, as is the S25 Ultra, which comes in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, and Titanium White Silver.

With the big launch out of the way, we’ll be keen to try out the S25 ourselves to see if it really does take mobile gaming to the next level. While you wait for our in-depth thoughts, check out some more top-tier gaming tech with our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best portable gaming consoles, including options to suit all needs and budgets.