Forget the iPhone 17 Air, Samsung has plans for a new lightweight Android rival

There’s plenty of hype around Samsung’s upcoming S25-series devices, slated for launch in early 2025, but a fresh rumor suggests that a fourth model might join the iconic trio. The reports are referring to the new phone as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, and it’s a new thinner model for those who hate bulging pockets.

A new report out of Korea (via TechRadar) suggests that Samsung will add a new model to the S25 family, and it’ll likely launch a few months after the main three S25 models. This would mean the Galaxy S25 Slim arrives around April or May next year. Considering both the S24 and S24 Ultra both earned a spot on our list of the best Samsung phones this year, the S25 Slim could well make its way onto our list when it arrives, provided the brand doesn’t have to make too many hardware sacrifices to adjust to the thinner form factor.

Notably, Apple is also rumored to be adding a thinner model to its 2025 lineup, a phone currently known as the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air. If true, these models will be in direct competition for the attention of thin phone lovers, but it seems as though Samsung will beat Apple to the punch.

Samsung’s S25 series phones are already set to be the slimmest yet, with some rumors claiming the Galaxy S25 will be just 7.2mm thick. There’s no word on exactly how thin the S25 Slim will be, but it sounds like a sub-7mm chassis is on the way. Another report claims this apparent S25 Slim could actually be the S25 FE, just sporting a slimmer design than in previous years. That report could be on the money, as the S25 FE is also rumored to launch in April 2025, around the same time as the iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a. We’ll have to wait and see.

It’s early days, and it’s hard to tell how realistic these rumors are, but it sounds like we could have a new battleground for the smartphone giants to duke it out on next year. In the meantime, if you like slim phones, you might want to check out our thoughts on the impossibly skinny Honor Magic V3, or you can check out our guides to the best Android phones to find something new today.