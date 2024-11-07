Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could feature a new flagship camera

Phones have gotten a lot bigger over the last few years – bigger screens, bigger batteries, more gubbins inside. This size increase has also affected the thickness of phones, too (the last five years of iPhones have seen a 0.7mm increase in depth). However, that looks like it’s about to change, with the two biggest smartphone manufacturers both reportedly working on ultra-slim designs – and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Slim specs could offer some flagship features.

A recent report from ET News was corroborated by SmartPrix today with a model number from the IMEI database – a database of mobile phone serial numbers. As we covered, these Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim rumors suggest the company wants to take on Apple’s rumored slim device. Don’t expect them to join the ranks of the best budget gaming phones, however – it’s likely these ultra-slim devices come with ultra-high price tags.

This unknown Samsung Galaxy model, SM-S937, will be announced in Q2 2025, according to SmartPrix, as Samsung usually adds models to the database six to seven months before launch. While the listing doesn’t confirm what sort of phone Samsung is working on, it does confirm that a fourth model is joining the lineup.

Pair this information with ET News’ report, which states Samsung is working on a slim phone to launch between April and June next year – that’s Q2 2025 – and it looks like the evidence is stacking up. Of course, take all of this with a pinch of salt, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it all came true.

This comes alongside a rumor from Ice Universe, a tipster on the website Weibo (via Gizmochina), which suggests the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim specs could feature a 200MP camera, similar to that in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the best Samsung phone on the market today.

If all this is true, many of the best 5G phones could all take a thinner turn, and the whole smartphone world could shift towards more aesthetically exciting devices. For the latest from both companies, check out our iPhone 16 review and Samsung Galaxy S24 review to choose the best for you.