We’re still a good few months away from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series reveal, which we’re expecting to launch in early 2025, but that doesn’t stop the rumors from piling up. We’ve seen everything from camera specs to design choices, and now we’ve got an idea of exactly how thick the new phones will be.

Prolific tipster Ice Universe shared some measurements on X alongside comparisons to the new iPhone 16. They say the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be 7.2mm thick, down from 7.6mm, while the S25 Ultra will measure 8.2mm, down from 8.6mm. So, not only could next year’s flagships be the best Samsung phones yet, but potentially the thinnest.

Admittedly, we’re talking fractions of a millimeter, but it might surprise you how much of a difference that makes in your pocket. It’s the slimmest Ultra model that the brand has produced to date, while the standard S25 is the skinniest since the S6, which launched all the way back in 2015. We’ve also seen other brands turn to thinner devices as a selling point. Honor just launched the Magic V3, one of the best foldable phones of 2024, boasting a remarkably slim form factor.

It’s not just the bodies that are slim, either. In contrast to recent trends, the camera bump will also remain svelte. Ice Universe says the S25’s lenses will only protrude by 1.8mm and the Ultra by 2.4mm. For reference, the new iPhone 16 Pro Max lenses stick out from the main body of the phone by 4.3mm.

The downside is that camera bumps exist for a reason; large sensors and quality optics require space, which is why we’ve seen an increase in camera module size in recent years. However, we’re expecting the S25 series to get minimal upgrades in the camera department. Previous rumors tell us to expect a new 50MP ultrawide on the Ultra, while all the other sensors remain unchanged.

We’re excited to learn more about Samsung’s next flagships over the next few months as we approach the January launch. If you need a phone right now, check out what we thought of the current generation of Samsung flagships with our Samsung Galaxy S24 review and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review.