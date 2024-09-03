Samsung’s S24-series phones are fairly unique in that the American models use Qualcomm Snapdragon chips across the board, while in most of the world, the S24 and S24+ utilize the brand’s own Exynos chips instead. That could all change with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, though.

According to a new report from Hankyung Korea, next year’s S25 models will use Snapdragon chips globally to ensure the best performance. The Exynos 2400 impressed us when we tested the Samsung Galaxy S24, one of the best Android phones of 2024, but there’s no denying that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has the edge in graphically intensive gaming, so on the whole, it’s good news for gamers.

So, what’s happening with the Exynos 2500, you may be wondering? The report goes on to claim that the brand is considering debuting this chip with its next-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. It’s another shakeup, as the brand’s best foldable phones have typically run Qualcomm chips in the past.

There has been no shortage of rumors about Samsung’s processor choices; some even claimed the next flagships would be all Exynos-based, but multiple reports have corroborated that Qualcomm exclusivity is on the cards, and it’s looking more and more likely to be the case. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Samsung’s lower-than-expected yield of 3nm chips is the main reason for the change, and the latest Hankyung report agrees.

We’re still a long way from the arrival of the S25-series phones, which we’re expecting to launch in January 2025, but the rumor mill has already churned out plenty of information. Apparently, we’ll see a curvier design on the S25 Ultra, as well as higher-resolution cameras for the best Samsung phones. Until then, why not check out our thoughts on Samsung’s latest premium smartphone with our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review?