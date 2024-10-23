New Samsung Galaxy phones will have a better chip for Android mobile games

We’ve seen a lot of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, the brand’s next generation of flagship Android phones. Initially, we were expecting them to use a combination of Snapdragon and Exynos chips, as we’ve seen for the last few generations. Then new claims emerged that the phones would run on MediaTek technology. Now, unsurprisingly, it seems an all-Snapdragon lineup is on the cards once again.

Notorious tipster Ice Universe shared a post on X claiming the whole Galaxy S25 family will utilize Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite platform. Given Qualcomm’s promise of a “45% faster” CPU boost, we could see one of the 2025 flagships replace the Galaxy S24 Ultra on our list of the best gaming phones when they arrive. Still, there are more Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones on the way, with new devices from Xiaomi, Asus, and Honor all utilizing the latest processor hardware and providing next year’s Samsungs with hot competition.

The tipster in question has a pretty solid track record when it comes to Samsung leaks, which is why we’re paying attention. To add fuel to the flames, Samsung’s President of Mobile Experience, TM Roh, appeared at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The executive didn’t give away any secrets, but some are taking his presence as another indicator of what to expect for the Galaxy S25 series.

Korean media reports that the global switch to Snapdragon tech is due to unexpectedly low yields of Samsung’s 3nm Exynos 2500 chips. Whatever the case may be, it’s good news for gamers. Snapdragon chips have represented the pinnacle of Android gaming performance in recent years, and early indications suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chips will take the top spot with ease, beating out even the impressive gaming capabilities of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s A18 Pro chip.

We still have a little wait before Samsung unveils its next flagship phones, which we’re expecting in January 2025, but for now, fans are understandably excited. We’ll be keeping an eye out for more news, but if you need a phone right now, check out what we thought of Samsung’s current top performer, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, or see our guide to the best Samsung phones in 2024.