Samsung Galaxy S25 throws down gaming gauntlet to the iPhone 16 Pro Max

After last week’s big reveal, the first few Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmark results are starting to filter through. Considering how enthusiastic the tech giant was to tout the Android flagship’s performance capabilities, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that, on paper, it looks like a more than capable gaming phone. Better still, it seems to have the upper hand on its biggest rival, the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In a 3DMark Steel Nomad Light test from X user Tech Info, which evaluates the GPU performance of both phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra scored 2,617, over 30% higher than the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 1,922. In less technical terms, that result points to the S25 Ultra as the superior gaming phone, as much of the gaming performance capabilities of a phone depends on GPU horsepower. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is by no means a slouch, but with scores like this, the new Samsung could be a future top pick for our list of the best gaming phones.

The test also shows that the S25 Ultra has a higher average frame rate of 19.39 fps versus the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 14.2 fps. We’ll have to use both phones side by side to see how noticeable the difference is, but the results of this test alone suggest the Samsung phone offers the smoother gameplay of the two.

In all honesty, the S25 Ultra’s outstanding GPU and fps scores don’t come as a massive surprise, especially considering it uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and the RedMagic 10 Pro, which we know from experience pack some serious gaming horsepower. In fact, it’s possible that the exclusive overlocked version of the Qualcomm chipset inside the Samsung flagship could make it even more powerful than those examples, but we’re yet to see any definitive benchmark tests comparing the devices.

While the Snapdragon chipset is likely the biggest factor boosting the S25 Ultra’s performance, it’s not the only one. An X post from user Tech Home shows the new flagship’s vapor chamber cooling system alongside the S24 Ultra’s, and the difference is obvious even from a glance. The S25 Ultra’s cooling tech is much bigger than its predecessor’s, which should make for more reliable performance under strain and a lower chance of toasty palms when playing the best Android games.

Of course, benchmark testing is one thing, but you’ll have to wait on our upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review to see just how it fares when it comes to gaming. If you’re already convinced but want the best possible deal, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order guide while you’re here. Or, if you’re more interested in a new console, see our guides to the best Steam Deck alternatives and the best portable gaming consoles.