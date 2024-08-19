The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t making its official debut until early next year, but we’ve already heard plenty about the dramatic redesign in store. Apparently, the next model will ditch its sharp, boxy corners in favor of a curved design that feels nicer in the hand.

Prolific tipster Ice Universe says there’s another key change in store for the next flagship, too. According to the X post, the biggest issue with the S24 Ultra’s design is that its horizontal screen-to-body ratio is too low. It measures 79mm wide, but only 72.3mm of that is the display. Apparently, the S25 Ultra will fix this by having a narrower body and a wider display, which is a pretty significant alteration to what is already one of the best Samsung phones. A mockup shared on Ice Universe’s post shows a phone that’s essentially all screen on the front, it looks very slick and modern.

At this stage, it’s hard to gauge the accuracy of this claim, but it seems feasible. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the only mainstream handset with such sharp corners, and while it does give the phone an iconic look, it’s certainly less comfortable to grip than some of the other best Android phones. This redesign makes the phone less recognizable, but it’s a win for ergonomics.

Elsewhere, most of the S25 Ultra’s specifications remain unknown. We’re expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, and we might see an upgrade to 16GB of RAM. The lower resolution cameras, like the ultrawide and 3x telephoto, are also rumored to increase to 50MP.

We’re sure to learn more as the release date draws closer. Samsung has a pretty fixed tradition of releasing its new flagships in January, so we think it’s fair to anticipate more leaks and rumors this side of the new year.