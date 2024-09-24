Could the Samsung Galaxy S25 be the most powerful Android yet?

Despite being a few months from its official reveal, it seems Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra testing is already underway. New details suggest that it’s packing the (also unannounced) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at its core, and unsurprisingly, that makes it a bit of a performance beast.

Tipster Tarun Vats spotted the upcoming device in the Geekbench database and shared the listing on X. The post reveals some impressive performance scores for what we believe could be one of the best Samsung phones of 2025, plus some key information about the unreleased chipset. The S25 Ultra scores 3069 in single-core tests and 9080 in multi-core. To put that in perspective, that’s about 30% higher than the average Galaxy S24 Ultra. The fastest phone we’ve ever tested, the RedMagic 9S Pro, only manages around 2277 in single-core and 7097 in multi-core. So, it seems like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is going to be a bit of a rocket.

The model number SM-938U reveals that this is a US model S25 Ultra. However, that’s unlikely to affect the scores, as we expect Samsung to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all regions. It also says it’s running on Android 15 with 12GB of RAM. Rumors suggest we’ll be seeing a 16GB variant available in some regions, too.

We’re expecting Qualcomm to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 next month at the brand’s annual Snapdragon Summit. It’s likely to be the chip inside most of 2025’s best Android phones, and thanks to this listing, we now know a little more about its architecture. The CPU has two cores running at 4.2 GHz and 6 additional cores running at up to 2.9 GHz. Comparatively, the 8 Gen 3’s fastest core runs at 3.3 GHz, and it certainly looks as though the performance gains are significant.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks, but for now, it looks like great news for gamers. We’ll be seeing some very powerful phones throughout the next year. If you need some inspiration on what to play on them, check out our guide to the best Android games.