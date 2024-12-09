This rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra upgrade could be big for Android gamers

The expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now just weeks away, and the latest rumor surrounding the Android flagship could be great news for gamers. It looks like two of the S25 Ultra models are in for significant RAM upgrades, making them even more powerful than we’d originally anticipated.

According to social media tipster Jukanlosreve, both the 512GB and 1TB version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are getting 16GB of RAM, a big upgrade from the 12GB in this year’s models. Alongside the suggested Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, this RAM boost would make the S25 Ultra a surefire contender for our list of the best gaming phones, taking on the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro, which we also expect to go global between now and the end of January.

You might have noticed in that last paragraph that we didn’t mention the 256GB version of the S25 Ultra. Unfortunately, it looks like this model isn’t getting a RAM upgrade, though, it should still have significantly more impressive performance than the S24 Ultra thanks to the new Snapdragon chip. We’ve already tested a couple of devices utilizing the Qualcomm processor tech, and the upgrade to performance in demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail is noticeable.

For context, the Nintendo Switch only has 4GB of RAM, so if this new rumor is true, the next Samsung flagship would have four times as much as the smash-hit Nintendo console. It’s not only good news for fans of the best Android games, though, as more RAM should make Samsung’s on-device Galaxy AI features even quicker, which is especially useful for tools such as Live Translate and Photo Assist.

Of course, we won’t know the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s specs for sure until its big launch, which we’re expecting in January, so it’s still best to take rumors like this one with a pinch of salt for now. If you can’t wait for the new year to get a fresh device, don’t worry, we’ve got guides to the best Samsung phones and the best Android phones to suit all needs and budgets.