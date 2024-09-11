While we’re still months away from the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch, new CAD renders have given us a better idea of what to expect. These images include super-slim bezels that could well give the new iPhone 16 Pro Max a run for its money, with both Samsung and Apple seemingly trying to offer as much display retail estate as possible without drastically increasing the size of their devices.

The CAD renders, courtesy of Android Headlines and X tipster OnLeaks, are based on speculation and leaks surrounding the 2025 Android flagship and follow-up to one of the best Samsung phones of 2024. In all honesty, there’s not much difference in terms of the handset’s design outside of flat edges and a slightly smaller design, with the 24 Ultra successor maintaining the same 6.9-inch display.

However, just hours after the posting of the original renders, notable leaker Ice Universe shared their version of the S25 Ultra renders, with slimmer bezels than the original. In fact, the tipster suggests that the Samsung phone might have “the smallest symmetrical bezel in the history of smartphones,” while also pointing out that while the camera placement is correct on the renders, the camera rings could feature a different design and texture.

Outside of these renders, it’s been a surprisingly active couple of weeks for S25 Ultra rumors given the iPhone 16’s dominance of the news cycle. Other reports point to the premium Samsung flagship getting a new 50MP ultrawide camera and the upcoming next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. As with 2024, we’re expecting the next Snapdragon chip to be at the heart of the best Android phones of 2025.

We’ve still got a while to wait to see if all these new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders and rumors hold any weight, as we’re not anticipating the big reveal until January 2025. Still, with new OnePlus and Xiaomi devices potentially arriving between now and then, we might need to see a little more in terms of upgrades for Samsung to remain the Android top dog.