The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t launching until early next year, but regardless, the leaks, rumors, and industry whispers keep flowing in. The latest reports tell us that the upcoming flagship should have satellite connectivity for the first time, at least in some regions.

Smartphone site MySmartPrice spotted the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on the Chinese 3C certification website with the model number SM-S9380. If you’re unfamiliar, the 3C is a quality mark required for electronics in China. The website typically lists some basic specifications when testing a new model, as we’ve seen with some of the best Android phones of 2024.

In this case, it appears the S25 Ultra comes with 45W wired charging, which isn’t too surprising, plus satellite connectivity. This means the flagship could better compete with its rival Apple’s models, which have offered the feature in some regions since the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

Of course, we still don’t know which regions are getting this feature, but it’s easy to imagine Samsung trying to match Apple’s offering. That would mean the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and parts of Europe are on the cards. Currently, Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite isn’t available in mainland China, so it seems that’s one area where the best Samsung phones will have the edge.

Rather than being a feature that you use daily, the satellite connectivity offered by some modern phones is specifically for emergencies. If you’re somewhere remote with no phone signal and need help, it will allow you to contact emergency services and let them know you need assistance. It’s potentially life-saving stuff, and we’ve also seen its implementation on some of the best smartwatches, just in case you wander off the beaten track and run into trouble.

Otherwise, we’re expecting the S25 Ultra to boast a fresh design, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon chip, and a much-needed upgrade to the ultrawide camera. In terms of the next flagship’s big launch, we’re expecting that in early 2025, with Android competition from OnePlus and Xiaomi potentially arriving in the meantime.