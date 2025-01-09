We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak points to great news for Android gamers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is nearly here, and a new leak suggests we can expect significant CPU and GPU performance improvements.

Custom image for 'The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks could be great news for Android gamers' article with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on a blue background
Android Mobile tech & hardware Samsung 

Now that we’re only a couple of weeks away from the big launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs leaks are coming in thick and fast. The latest details surrounding the Android flagship could be especially exciting for you mobile gamers out there, with one tipster pointing to much-improved performance and cooling tech.

According to a social media post from X leaker Ahmed Qwaider, the S25 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset promise 34% and 38% improvements to GPU and CPU performance, respectively, as well as a 42% higher cooling rate. With this in mind, we expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 to go toe-for-toe with the best gaming phones around, including the still-fresh RedMagic 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.

In real terms, the boost to GPU and CPU performance likely equates to an even higher quality experience in all the best Android games, including demanding titles such as Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. The higher cooling rate is a bit more self-explanatory, but considering the S24 Ultra hardly had much of a problem with overheating, this suggests that the S25 Ultra is the very definition of a cool customer, and should be able to handle a pretty intensive load without getting too toasty.

Of course, we can’t be sure of these suggested specs until Samsung reveals the phone itself. Fortunately, we now have an official time and date for this month’s Galaxy Unpacked event, with the big reveal taking place live from San Jose, California, on January 22 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM GMT. For more details on the presentation, head over to the official Samsung website.

We’ll be keen to get our hands on both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the series’ base model when they launch later this month to give you our expert opinion on how they compare to last year’s best Samsung phones and their main competition, Apple’s iPhone 16 devices. Until then, be sure to check out what the other big-name Android brands have to offer with our guides to the best Google Pixel phones and the best OnePlus phones.

