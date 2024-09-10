The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still one of the best Android phones on the market, but its camera hardware is starting to look a little dated. A few months ago, rumors started circulating that the brand planned on upgrading the relatively low-res ultrawide and 3x telephoto sensors with next year’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, it seems that’s only half true.

Well-known leaker Ice Universe (the source of previous rumors) now claims the only camera hardware upgrade the S25 Ultra is getting is for its ultrawide lens. They posted on X claiming that the new ultrawide will be a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN3 sensor, replacing the 12MP unit on the current model. While the camera setup is the reason this year’s S24 Ultra is one of the best Samsung phones, we were still hoping for significant enhancements.

Elsewhere, the Samsung‘s camera hardware will reportedly remain unchanged. That means a 200MP main snapper, a 50MP 5x telephoto, and a slightly underwhelming 10MP 3x telephoto. So, it’s mixed news for photography enthusiasts. Hopefully, this new ultrawide will have better low-light performance with less noise than its older counterpart, but time will tell if that’s the case. It’s sure to produce more detailed images, at the very least, but with increased competition from the best Google Pixel phones, will it be enough?

Elsewhere, we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to run on Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip across the board, and the Ultra could feature a curvier redesign with sweeping corners that are kinder to your palms.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely land in January 2025, and we’ll be on the hunt for news and rumors as the launch date draws closer. If you’re looking for something sooner, see our guide to everything we know about the new iPhone 16.