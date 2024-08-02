Samsung Galaxy S25 upgrades are seemingly in the pipeline, according to an official report from the Android brand. Following its Q2 earnings call, while confirming the existence of the Exynos 2500 chip, Samsung executives teased us with some information about upcoming devices, including the 2025 flagship.

GSMArena reports that Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung MX, said, “For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.”

While Araujo didn’t share any specifics, other rumors may give us a better idea of what to anticipate from the best Samsung phones of 2025. We recently reported on the suggestion that the S25 Ultra will get a 50MP 3x telephoto along with a 50MP ultrawide. This makes a lot of sense, as it’ll bring all auxiliary lenses in line with the latest addition, the 50MP 5x telephoto.

As for the S25 and S25+, rumors suggest they’ll have the same hardware as the S24-series, widening the gap between the standard models and the Ultra. Araujo didn’t specify which models he was talking about, so if the rumors are correct, he might just mean the Ultra, which would be disappointing to see.

As for the processors, it’s not too hard to guess what’s in store. No doubt some models will feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips, while others might utilize Samsung’s own Exynos 2500. Despite Snapdragon chips powering some of the best 5G phones around, Samsung is growing increasingly dependent on its own processors as a way to try and minimize production costs.

Reports say the standard S25 is likely to be larger, with a 6.36-inch display rather than a 6.2-inch, but beyond that, we haven’t heard much. I think it’s likely that we’ll see Samsung’s M14 OLED tech, which promises brighter panels with longer lifespans. However, the Pixel 9-series devices might be the first phones to bring this tech to the market.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series devices won’t surface until 2025. In the meantime, we’ve still got the Google Pixel 9 series to look forward to, plus the iPhone 16 launch.