New Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leak points to great news for Android gamers

The leaks for Samsung's new tablet are ramping up, with the latest one revealing a significant battery boost. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is rumored to feature a smaller notch, a new S Pen, and smaller bezels, but a bigger 11,600 mAh battery could beat Apple's iPad line in this category. This upgrade could make it the ideal Android tablet for playing games wherever you are, as well as watching your favorite shows and scrolling through TikTok without worrying about the battery dying.

A certificate for the Samsung Tab S11 Ultra line was spotted on IECEE, a certification system that labels all electronic products allowed to be sold. This shows a list of every model of the tablet, as well as its power requirements and features. Despite the limited information, it looks like this premium device could be a future pick for our guide to the best gaming tablets.

The page mentions SM-X936B, SM-X930, and SM-X936N, which all refer to the Tab S11 Ultra. These allegedly feature 5G+Wi-Fi, just Wi-Fi, and an exclusive Korean variant of the tablet. But it's the battery capacity that sticks out here, showing 11,600 mAh for all of the models, which puts it above the 11,200 mAh for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and 10,090 mAh for the Galaxy Tab S10+ tablets, respectively.

There's also the mention of a 45W power brick, which could charge up the Samsung Tab S11 Ultra in a short amount of time. That's ideal for when playing the best Android games, such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, and you need to give the tablet a quick charge. It could potentially also mean that Samsung's upcoming tablet could last significantly longer when in long matches of these games, as well as when switching to other titles if you wanted a break from winning a few battle royale matches.

When you combine this new revelation with the Tab S11 Ultra's purported specs, such as having a processor that has eight cores running between 2.7GHz and 3.7GHz while also packing roughly 12GB of memory, it could be a significant upgrade to anyone who has an older Samsung tablet.

The Korean tech giant is on a bit of a roll so far in 2025, with Samsung announcing its new foldable devices, such as the Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones, earlier this month. So it only makes sense to shift focus to its tablet line to see how it can fare against Apple's iPad devices and whether it can also stand up against the Android competition, such as the REDMAGIC Astra and the Honor MagicPad2. With rumors of a September launch, it looks like we won't have long to see just how long the Samsung Tab S11 Ultra will last on a single charge when running a bunch of games.

