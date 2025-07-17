Leaked image of the Android Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra reveals a new notch

Despite announcing its Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices at its Unpacked event on July 9, Samsung is seemingly not stopping with bringing out new devices before 2025 wraps up. The South Korean company also has a lineup of great tablets available, called the Galaxy S Tab. Seen as a direct rival to Apple's iPad, they feature great displays, great specs, and of course, plenty of Samsung services ready to use. But a new leak suggests that the company is almost ready to reveal the upcoming Tab S11 line, and they could be coming sooner than you think.

Leaker Evan Bliss revealed the Tab S11 Ultra on X earlier this week via a low-resolution image, showcasing smaller bezels and a smaller rounded notch, compared to the bigger chin-style design that's found on the S10 series. The image also reveals a new version of the S Pen, which can be seen below.

But we've already seen previous leaks of the S11's hardware, too. According to Sammobile via Geekbench, the Tab S11 Ultra will include a processor of eight cores that will run between 2.7GHz and 3.7GHz, as well as having roughly 12GB of memory, with some being reserved for the operating system.

Although the memory amount mirrors what's in the Tab S10 Ultra, the processor in the S11 Ultra is a big improvement, considering the previous chip has eight cores but varies between 2GHz and 3.4GHz in speed. This could result in a noticeable boost when playing the best Android games like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Combine this with the improved display on the S11 Ultra, and this could be the best tablet to buy, once it's available later this year in September.

But there's a growing elephant in the room. With Samsung's foldable devices, the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 making a big impression, as well as the company confirming that it has a tri-fold phone ready to go, these are reaching tablet sizes of 10 inches when folded out. This may leave customers, and even Samsung, wondering where its Tab S line fits with these growing foldables.

For now, it might not be a concern, with the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 available for $1,999 and $1,099, respectively. But as hardware gets cheaper and the foldable market grows, tablets could be pushed out in favor of these devices instead. But we're arguably a few years away from this scenario occurring, so if you're looking into an upgrade of your Android tablet, the S11 Ultra could be the way to go once it's announced.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming iPhones if you're looking for a new phone. Or, if you're wanting something more nostalgic, take a look at our list of the best retro handhelds.