We've just attended the Galaxy Unpacked Experience in London to check out the brand's latest offerings, the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and as ever, the Korean tech giant means business. While both of the new alternative form factor cell phones might be more expensive than we'd like, with the Z Flip 7 starting at $1,099 and the Z Fold 7 starting at $1,999, these Android flagships might justify those price points just yet.

The big news, at least as far as we're concerned, is the Z Fold 7's performance capabilities, offering a 38% CPU and 26% GPU boost compared to the Z Fold 6. Those numbers make a lot of sense when you keep in mind that the new foldable flagship packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the same one inside one of this year's best gaming phones, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means we're expecting top-tier performance from the Z Fold 7 in all the best Android games and beyond.

While we're mainly here for the Z Fold 7's performance enhancements, which we're yet to test ourselves, it's worth saying that the foldable flagship looks like a pretty impressive all-rounder in general, and when I say pretty, I mean it. The phone itself is a real looker, with a slimline design and a gorgeous 8-inch OLED display when unfolded. It also boasts a 200MP wide camera, which should be ideal for any smartphone photographers, and comes in 12+256GB, 12+512GB, and 16GB+1TB configurations.

Peculiarly, we didn't get much detail on the Z Flip 7's performance capabilities during the presentation, but we know that it uses Samsung's own Exynos 2500 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. That means we'll have to get our hands on the market-leading flip phone to find out just how its performance compares to last year's model, but the early indications from Geekbench testing suggest it should at least be on par with the Z Flip 6, if not slightly better. It's another gorgeous piece of kit, though. The Coralred colorway is a particularly tempting option for those longing for a pink phone - which is a good chunk of the team here at Pocket Tactics.

Outside of the big reveal of the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, Samsung also used today's event to reveal the Z Flip 7 FE, a slightly more affordable alternative to the real deal. The Z Flip 7 FE starts at $899 for the 8+128GB model and packs an Exynos 2400 chip, which, while not quite as capable as the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, should still be up to the job of running your favorite picks from our list of the best mobile games.

In terms of when you can get your hands on Samsung's latest flagships, the Z Fold 7, Z Flip, and Z Flip 7 FE are now all available to pre-order, with general sales beginning on July 25. As we alluded to earlier, they're pretty expensive, especially the $1,999 Z Fold 7, but we'll be on the lookout to see if any of the big-name carriers are offering contract deals on the fresh devices.

That's all the latest from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 presentation, but we'll be back soon with more hands-on thoughts after having tested out the new devices. For more great tech, be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles while you're here. Or, if you're looking for something a little more nostalgia-inducing, see our list of the best retro handhelds.