Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable has officially arrived, and we got to go hands-on at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch on the day of the latest Galaxy Unpacked event The new model packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a new main camera, a larger battery and, of course, plenty of Galaxy AI goodness. Let’s take a closer look.

Starting with the design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 keeps very similar dimensions to its flip phone predecessor, and the outer display remains the same size, too. The most immediately noticeable change with this model is the addition of some chunky color-matched bezels around the cameras, which give the camera a playful and friendly look.

The edges now have a matte finish, just like the rest of 2024’s flagship Samsung phones, and I think it looks much nicer. Supposedly, they’re 10% more scratch-resistant, too. There’s increased durability across the board, with the Z Flip 6 now boasting an IP48 rating, rather than IPX8, with boosted shock resistance and a sturdier display than ever.

Of course, we get an upgrade to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and we also get improved cooling to with it. Samsung says it’s the first flip phone to feature vapor chamber cooling, which means it’ll stay much cooler while gaming.

The main camera has been switched to the same 50MP unit that we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S24, a big improvement over the 12MP camera in the Z Flip 5. Samsung also told me that the ultrawide camera is new, but it has identical specs to the previous model, so it’ll be interesting to see what difference it makes. The selfie camera remains unchanged.

The battery capacity has been increased to 4000 mAh, up from 3700 mAh, but the charging speeds are still relatively modest. You’ll get 25W with a wire and 15W wirelessly.

Of course, in 2024, the hardware is only a part of the story, and Samsung’s main focus for this launch was on Galaxy AI. The Z Flip 6 brings all the same AI-powered features as the S24-series, as well as some new ones.

Just like its larger sibling, the Flip 6 can utilize both screens in Interpreter Mode, so you can translate without needing to keep turning your phone around. There’s plenty of writing assistance built-in, transcription, summarisation, and more.

There are also a lot more customization options available on this phone. You can use generative AI to create wallpapers, and AI can suggest photos that’ll work well as wallpapers, too. There’s also a new Photo Ambient Mode, which changes your wallpaper based on the time and weather, as well as interactive wallpapers with animations that respond to touch or movement.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available to pre-order from today and it goes on general sale from July 24. It starts at $1,094 in the US or £1,049 in the UK and comes in Blue, Yellow, Silver Shadow, and Mint options. Crafted Black, White, and Peach variants are exclusive to the Samsung Store.

There you have it, our hands-on experience from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch. If you want to check out what the Android competitors are up to, see our guides to the best Google Pixel phones, the best OnePlus phones, and the best Motorola phones. Or, if you can’t wait for the next Apple handset, see our iPhone 16 guide.