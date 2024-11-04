Forget the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, a cheaper Android model could be on the way

In terms of both flippable and foldable phones, Samsung is by far the leading name of the last few years. However, the high prices of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 mean not all users have had the chance to try out the alternative form factors. That could change in 2025, though, with new rumors pointing to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, a cheaper version of next year’s clamshell flip phone.

For those that don’t know, an FE, or Fan Edition, version essentially means a cheaper alternative, as we’ve seen with devices such as the Galaxy S23 FE and S24 FE. Both of those devices fall within a similar price range and have similar specs to the devices on our guide to the best mid-range phones, including the OnePlus 12R and the Nothing Phone (2), so we estimate the Galaxy Z Flip FE to retail for somewhere between $500-700.

Unfortunately, the swirling rumors don’t indicate a price point or any of the specs, just that we should expect the Flip FE to arrive alongside the Flip 7. Samsung has a pretty rigid release routine, though, with the last three Galaxy Flip devices arriving between the end of July and August. With that in mind, we think it’s fair to speculate that the Korean tech giant could introduce us to the Flip FE in the summer of 2025.

This Flip FE rumor is just the latest sign that Samsung is potentially willing to take some risks next year, with other rumors also suggesting a new Slim model for the S25 series. It’s not the only big-name brand we’re expecting to push the boat in 2025, though, with Apple also bringing some new toys to the table in the form of the rumored iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Air. After a year where AI was the big talking point, it seems that affordability could be the theme of the next twelve months.

As ever, it’s worth taking the reports surrounding the Flip FE with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Samsung, though the original source is pretty reputable. If you can’t wait until next year for a new phone, be sure to check out our guides to the best flip phones and the best foldable phones while you’re here.