There’s plenty of hype around Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices, which we’re expecting to see launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event next month, but there might be another folding device on the way, too. We’ve heard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim rumors before, with some referring to it as the Z Fold 6 Ultra, but the latest information points to a launch later this year as the Samsung W25.

The news comes courtesy of Ice Universe on X, a tipster with a solid track record for accurate leaks regarding Samsung phones. They say you can expect the new model to arrive in October, but it’ll only be available in China and South Korea, at least initially.

According to the leak, the Samsung W25 is larger, lighter, and slimmer than the regular Z Fold 6, and it’ll also come with a titanium frame. However, this slimness apparently comes at a cost, and the W25 won’t support Samsung’s S Pen stylus.

We’re expecting the Z Fold 6 to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the W25 reportedly utilizes an Exynos processor instead. It’s important not to confuse this device with yet another rumored Samsung foldable, the Z Fold 6 FE, which rumors suggest also utilizes an Exynos chip.

This rumored cheaper model is surrounded by uncertainty, some say it’s canceled, and some say it’ll launch with the S25 series next year. It seems like no one really knows, but the more premium W25 model is looking more and more likely. We’re just hoping for a global release so we can get our hands on it without the import fees.

As for the rest of the Z Fold 6 Slim specifications, they remain a mystery. Many are hoping for more significant camera upgrades, but it seems unlikely that Samsung would debut such features on a device not destined for the global market.