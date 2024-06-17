Foldable phone fans can’t wait to see what Samsung has to offer at its next Unpacked event, reportedly coming on July 10. However, thanks to a massive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 specs leak, that wait is all but over. We now know all the key specifications for the upcoming pair of alternative form factor devices.

A report from SmartPrix dished all the details for the Z Fold 6 late last week, before following it up with the Z Flip 6 this morning. The specs come via a series of screenshots that appear to match Samsung’s usual website formatting, giving them some credibility.

Starting with the larger Z Fold 6, which we expect to see in our guide to the best foldable phones before long, the biggest difference is going to be the shape. The phone is slightly shorter and wider than its predecessor, with a 22.1:9 cover display, rather than the 23.1:9 screen of its predecessor. It’ll also be slimmer, measuring only 5.6mm thick when unfolded, while simultaneously cutting about 14 grams off the overall weight.

The interior screen will have a 2160 x 1859 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a diagonal measurement of 7.6 inches. It’s slightly more square-shaped than the Z Fold 5, thanks to the extra width on the outside. It sounds like the most significant difference will be how it feels more like a typical smartphone when folded, while the interior panel is a more subtle difference.

The spec sheet doesn’t say exactly what chip the smartphone utilizes (that’s often the case on Samsung’s website) but we can tell that it’s likely to be a Snapdragon rather than an Exynos as it’s using 8 cores rather than 10. It’ll likely use the same 8 Gen 3 chip as the S24 family. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Elsewhere, most of the specs remain similar to the previous model. It has the same 4400 mAh battery capacity, a 50MP main camera, 10MP 3x telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. There’s still a 10MP selfie camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

The smaller Z Flip 6 will have similar dimensions to its predecessor, but it’ll bring with it a larger 4000 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a new 50MP main camera – likely the same one used on the Z Fold 6. The spec sheet didn’t specify how much RAM this phone is packing, but other rumors tell us to expect 12GB rather than 8GB.

We’re also hearing that we can expect both devices to be $100 more expensive than their predecessors, and with minimal hardware upgrades, Samsung will have to rely heavily on its software to make these handsets appealing. We’re excited to see what the brand has in store, but for now, take a look at our guides to the best Google Pixel phones, the best Xiaomi phones, and the best OnePlus phones, to see how the Android competition fares. Or, for more from this Korean tech giant, see our list of the best Samsung phones.