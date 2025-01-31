New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak points to peak performance but no RAM upgrade

Following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, the first Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaks are starting to emerge, as the industry turns its attention to the brand’s alternative form factor Android flagships. Rumor has it that the Z Fold 7, Samsung’s book-style foldable, could pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while it seems that the Z Flip 7 is utilizing Samsung’s in-house processor tech in the form of the Exynos 2500 chipset.

For those who don’t know, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is the latest top-tier chipset from hardware monolith Qualcomm. It powers the elite gaming performance of some of the best gaming phones of recent months, including the RedMagic 10 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. The same chip is also inside the new S25 series, including the premium S25 Ultra, but the version of the processor inside the Z Fold 7 might be slightly different.

Qualcomm recently announced a new type of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with seven cores rather than eight, which reports suggest the brand has made just for future foldable and slimline phones. Despite losing a core, the difference between this 8 Elite variant and the original shouldn’t be noticeable for most users, unless you’re a fan of running your own benchmark tests. That means the seven core 8 Elite should still be more than capable of running all the best Android games on the Fold 7 while taking up slightly less space.

Much of these new details are courtesy of relatively reliable tipster PandaFlash, via Phone Arena, who posted the specs for both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 on X. Outside of the chipset changes, the other specs, including the storage options and 12GB of RAM, lead us to believe there might not be much to separate the upcoming flagships from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Still, both of those devices were two of the best foldable phones of 2024, so even with minimal hardware upgrades, we’re still expecting a couple of premium devices when the rumored summer launch rolls around.

Of course, it’s always worth pointing out that leaks like this don’t always pan out, so be sure to take the details with a pinch of salt until we get confirmation from Samsung later this year. If you can’t wait around to pick up a new phone, check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order guide, or find something a little more affordable with our guides to the best budget gaming phones and the best mid-range phones.