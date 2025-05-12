Samsung's next foldable Android could have a bigger display than the Switch 2

It's almost that time of year again, with Samsung preparing to launch its latest generation of foldable and flip phones. According to a new rumor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be a pretty sizeable upgrade on its predecessor, and I mean that literally, with reports pointing to a larger design and slimmer bezels for the Android device.

For those who don't know, Samsung's top-tier handsets famously offer elite performance, as is the case with this year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from our guide to the best gaming phones. Combine that level of gaming prowess with the Z Fold 7's rumored bigger display and smaller bezels, which should offer more screen real estate, and you've got the ideal phone for playing all the best Android games. I'm thinking of games that feature a lot of intricate text and animation details, in particular, such as PUBG Mobile and Honkai Star Rail.

The rumors are courtesy of reliable leaker Ice Universe, who has a pretty reliable track record when it comes to Samsung reporting. According to the leaks, the Z Fold 7's bezels are shrinking from 1.9mm to 1mm, while the screen itself is reportedly around 8 inches wide, up from 7.6 inches on the Z Fold 6, giving it a larger display than the Nintendo Switch 2. The new details also suggest that the Z Fold 7 could launch as the world's thinnest foldable phone, taking the title from the Oppo Find N5. We just hope that the thin build doesn't sacrifice any cooling tech or battery life.

Outside of the design alterations, we're also expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to pack the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the S25 series, which is more good news for gamers, as we know from experience that the Qualcomm chipset packs a real performance punch. Unfortunately, we don't yet have a cemented release date or price point for the upcoming foldable, but given that last year's Z Fold 6 launch came in mid-July, we think it's fair to expect a reveal for the new model around the same time in 2025.

As ever, it's worth pointing out that leaks aren't always on the money, so it's worth taking these details with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Samsung. Or, if you can't wait around for a new handset, check out our guides to the best foldable phones and the best flip phones while you're here, with plenty of options across a range of budgets.