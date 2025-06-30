New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak points to a performance monster with one issue

It's almost that time of year again, with Samsung gearing up to officially reveal its latest form factor freaks during an Unpacked on July 9. However, as is usually the case with this Android brand's devices, it seems the specs of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have already leaked, giving us an insight into what to expect from the flagships. The Z Fold 7 sounds particularly tempting this year, with it packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

For those who don't know, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is the same one inside both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, two top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones. In simple terms, it's an absolute powerhouse of a chip, enabling you to turn the settings up to the max in all the titles from our guide to the best Android games, including PUBG Mobile and Honkai Star Rail, with enough performance power left over to run some of Samsung's fancy AI tools.

With the suggested combination of the Snapdragon CPU and the Z Fold 7's 8-inch display, it sounds like the ideal option for gaming on the go, offering more display real estate and performance power than rivals such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold from our list of the best foldable phones. Whether or not it'll be enough to convert the masses to foldable devices is another question, but it puts Samsung on good footing if, as the rumors suggest, Apple decides to enter the market with its own foldable phone in the next year or so.

While the Z Fold 7's leaked processor and display specs are something to get excited about, it's not all good news. The details, courtesy of reliable tipster Setsuna Digital via Phone Arena, make no mention of the device's battery, while others have suggested it'll pack the same 4,400mAh unit as last year's Z Fold 6. Honestly, this is quite a big disappointment, as the one thing Apple and Samsung have in common is that both brands are falling behind the competition in terms of battery life. Given that we don't know for sure yet, Samsung could still surprise us, but at this point, it seems unlikely.

If you want to find out more about both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, as well as any surprises the tech brand might have up its sleeve, be sure to tune into the Unpacked presentation on July 9. Or, if you're looking for more fresh hardware, check out our picks for the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles, with plenty of options to suit all budgets.