New folding Samsung Android flagship should have plenty of space for your games

In a week where Honor teased its newest foldable, the Magic V5, Samsung has accidentally revealed more about its Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 phones, its flagship foldables that have arguably defined the category since their debut in 2019. The Fold 7 is Samsung's book-like foldable device, enabling users to take advantage of the larger screen to watch videos or read books on, whilst the Flip 7 is reminiscent of the Motorola RAZR era of 20 years ago, but with much better hardware. Thanks to this latest specs leak, we've got a better idea of how well-equipped both devices are for Android gamers.

A post from leaker Roland Quandt on the social media site Bluesky details a support document on Samsung's German site that explicitly lists several Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 devices in many configurations. But the most telling reveal is the Fold 7 in 12+512GB and 16GB+1TB options, as well as the Flip 7 in 8+128GB and 12+512GB options, respectively. The 16GB+1TB Z Fold 7 model is particularly appealing, matching the specs of some of the top picks from our guide to the best gaming phones.

The memory in the Fold 7 is a bump up from 12GB in the previous model, along with a storage increase from 256GB in the Flip 7. Despite not knowing how much faster and more powerful both foldables are, more memory will always be a benefit for gamers who want to play the best mobile games on these devices.

It's an alluring prospect using the Fold 6 for tasks like messaging family and friends via WhatsApp and even writing up reports via Google Docs. But, as some YouTubers have showcased, games shine on Samsung's flagship foldable, especially when you attach it to one of the best phone controllers. Given that the rumors point to the Z Fold 7 packing an even more powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the next generation could be a big upgrade for mobile gamers.

However, we may not have long to wait until we see the Fold 7 and the Flip 7 be revealed, with Samsung hosting its latest Unpacked event on July 9. This will likely be when we'll get confirmation of what both foldables are capable of and which chips they'll be powered by. We could also see the reveal of Samsung's first tri-foldable, but we won't know for sure ahead of the big showcase.

Until we hear from Samsung on July 9, make sure to check out our guides to the best gaming tablets and the best handheld consoles.