Get $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - PLUS a trade-in bonus!

If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a while, now might be the prime time to buy it. Samsung’s flagship foldable just got a huge price cut at Best Buy, with the store reducing the 256GB version of the device by up to $400, depending on which cell phone carrier option you select.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was released in August 2023 and is one of the best foldable phones on the market. As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 review explains, this high-performing phone – with a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display – is a great buy for anyone looking to upgrade their old Samsung device to something more 2024-friendly. So how do you make the savings?

Our reviewer described the design of the Fold 5 as “plain gorgeous,” adding that “the main benefit is the higher brightness on the inner display, making it far more useable outside. It peaks at 1,750 nits which is more than enough and mightily impressive.” If you value a large-screen experience, the unfolded display offers a tablet-like size for streaming, gaming, or reading eBooks.

Throw in a triple-camera array (a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 10MP telephoto lens), and the Z Fold 5 is also a solid content-creation device for capturing stunning photos and videos.

If you’ve got a device to trade in, Best Buy will shower even more savings on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 purchases. Save an extra $525 by trading in your old phone (certain models) – up to $925 overall! Head to Best Buy to calculate your savings now.

If you’re in the UK, this Amazon deal is one of the best we’ve seen, giving you 25% off the Samsung Z Fold 5 and taking its price to £1,305. The discount only applies to the 256GB version, however.

If this Galaxy device isn’t the right fit for you, check out our guide to the best Samsung phones, which includes honest reviews of the manufacturer’s latest handsets.