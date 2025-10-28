Samsung finally reveals its tri-fold Android phone, and it could be perfect for gaming

After months of rumors and speculation, Samsung finally revealed its newest foldable Android device, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, on October 27. The Z TriFold was the star of the show at the APEC 2025 Summit, held within the K-Tech Showcase at Gyeongbuk Do, South Korea, where Samsung revealed some details about the foldable's specs and initial launch plans. Now we're already wondering how it could fare for mobile gaming.

Samsung showcased two models of the Z TriFold at the event in South Korea, demonstrating how it looks when folded and unfolded, in which the three displays become one big 10-inch screen. Attendees managed to capture the Z TriFold in action, showing a hole-punch camera in one screen, too.

According to leaks so far, the Z TriFold will include the following, although Samsung has not confirmed the 10-inch screen:

A 6.5-inch AMOLED outer display

Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU

Up to 16GB of memory

256GB - 1TB storage

200MP back-camera and 12MP ultrawide camera

Dual 10MP front-cameras

These specs, if true, could be fantastic for gamers. As the video shows, when the Z TriFold folds up, it looks very similar to the Z Fold 7, one of the best foldable phones of the last year, plus we already know how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is. At the event, Samsung confirmed that the handset will launch later this year, but only in certain markets, holding back from a worldwide release for now.

With confirmation from Samsung that it will manufacture 50,000 to 100,000 Z TriFold units to start with, it feels like the Korean tech giant wants to test the waters before going all in on a global launch. However, prices of other trifolds, like the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, are roughly $3,099, which could explain why Samsung is only launching its Z TriFold in certain markets for now. It could price out many mobile gamers, and with rumors of an iPhone Fold coming next year, that could also influence the foldable market.

Whatever the case, we'll be eager to find out how the Galaxy Z TriFold fares in our gaming tests and whether it's the foldable phone to beat once it launches later this year.