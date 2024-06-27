Samsung is giving you $50 off new Galaxy phones - here’s how to get it

Once again the Samsung Unpacked summer event is almost here, which means we’re about to see a whole host of new Galaxy phones. If you’re thinking about upgrading to one of the new Samsung Galaxy models and want to ensure that you get your hands on one of the best Samsung phones, then it might be worth going ahead and reserving your device. By opting to reserve your Samsung phone, tablet, or watch in advance, you’ll get $50 off your purchase.

Making a reservation is free; all you need to do is provide your name, email address, and phone number, and Samsung will ensure that you’re one of the first to be able to place your pre-order on July 10.

If you make a reservation and pre-order before the Unpacked event, Samsung has said you’ll save up to $1500 on new Galaxy devices. In addition, if you pop your name on the reservation list, you’ll be entered into a sweepstake for the chance to win $5000 in Samsung Credit.

This year the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is launching on July 10 in Paris (slightly earlier than normal). The event, which takes place every summer, will offer a look at ‘the next generation of Galaxy AI’.

While we can’t be certain about what Samsung will launch at the event, taking into account previous years’ launches, we can assume that we’ll most likely see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and Watch Ultra. We’re also hoping that we might get the chance to take a look at the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring. You’ve not got long to register your interest before the event in July – sign up now on the Samsung website and bag your $50 voucher.

