The Nintendo Switch 2 is a portable powerhouse, supporting either 4K at 60fps or 1440p at 120fps, offering buttery smooth gaming on the big screen, provided your setup can support this. Fortunately, if you are in the market for a new screen where Donkey Kong can glide by like the angel he is, then Samsung has just dropped quite the incentive: pre-order one of the Smart Monitors and get up to $300 credit. You could scoop up the M9 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI monitor just in time to play Donkey Kong Bananza in high-definition on a big screen, but for a limited time only.

The Switch 2 is hands down the best Nintendo Switch console, fact. (I'll fight you for it!) It has a custom NVIDIA Tegra processor, giving it incredibly clean and clear graphics. In our article comparing the Switch 2 to the Switch OLED, Connor Christie says, "The Switch 2 bumps up to 7.9 inches. That's a pretty big upgrade, making the Switch 2's display bigger than a lot of its competitors, including the Steam Deck OLED and the Asus ROG Ally." Admittedly, the Switch 2 in handheld mode is gorgeous, but what does it look like on the big screen? Well, the truth is, to get the best out of your Switch 2, you'll need a top-tier monitor.

This is where the M9 4K OLED Samsung Vision AI comes in. Voted the number one monitor brand in the US for 3 years running, Samsung is a reputable brand that offers quality products. The M9 is 32" of pure beauty. Boosting a 4K QD-OLED display, you can expect vivid colors and true blacks. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, meaning the Switch 2 will run compatible games at 120 FPS, its full potential. This monitor certainly allows you to experience the Switch 2 in all its majesty. Having played a bunch of Mario Wonder, I can honestly say I have never seen that little mustachioed man run so smoothly before!

The M9 monitor even has a dynamic cooling system, making it ideal for long gaming sessions. It also has tonnes of AI functions like AI upscaling, so even if a game is running at 1440p, it will look as good as 4K.

This monitor even enhances audio by using AI technology to analyze background noises to deliver the best quality sound possible. In our Switch 2 review, Connor says of GameChat, "The Switch 2's noise reduction software does a genuinely remarkable job." The GameChat function, in conjunction with the audio capabilities of the M9 monitor, makes for a fantastic gaming experience.

When you combine the specs of the M9 with the Switch 2, gosh, that's quite the setup. Then, throw in the $300 that Samsung is offering, and how can we mere humans resist? We're not sure exactly how long this deal will be around for, so don't miss your chance to get some free Samsung credit. You'll also find that pre-ordering the M8 and M7 monitors offers $200 and $100 in Samsung Credits, respectively.

If you are looking for games to play on your Nintendo Switch 2, check out our list of best Nintendo Switch games. Or if you want to enhance your setup even further, check out the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. Spoiler: I have the Ultimate 2C Bluetooth controller in pink, and it's fab!