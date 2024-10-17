Samsung teases mystery Android launch, but we think we know the secret

Samsung has begun teasing a special event for October 21, and it looks like it’s surrounding an unannounced foldable phone. If you’ve been following recent rumors, you shouldn’t be too surprised; it seems like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is finally arriving.

Samsung posted an announcement on its Korean website that reads, “A new Galaxy with yet another innovation” is coming. It also shared a teaser video that shows an invitation being delivered in an envelope. We’ve already seen plenty of innovation from the brand this year, with devices such as the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra from our guide to the best Samsung phones benefiting from new AI capabilities and advanced display technology.

In the promo clip, a slim-looking foldable phone slides out of the envelope, with the words “You’re invited” displayed on the screen. It would normally be a fairly cryptic teaser, but after plenty of leaks and rumors, it’s pretty clear that this event is going to be all about the Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

If you’ve not been keeping up, reports suggest the Z Fold 6 Special Edition is a new slimmer and larger version of the Z Fold 6, one of the best foldable phones of the last twelve months. Supposedly, it’ll have a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch foldable panel, and it’ll measure just 10.6mm thick when folded down. Other rumors have said that this phone might inherit the 200MP main snapper of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it might have a shallower crease on its folding display, too.

Before you get too excited, though, it looks like this new foldable is only coming to China and Korea, and we’re not sure if a global launch is on the cards. It’s an unusual move for Samsung, but we’re always happy to see some hardware innovation, and importing is always an option for collectors. If you can’t wait around the possibility of a wider release for a new phone, be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming phones, which includes a bunch of great devices to suit every budget.