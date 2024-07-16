Samsung’s latest foldables went big on software upgrades and AI enhancements, while the hardware only received minor upgrades. The new phones run Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 software, and it packs plenty of new features that take advantage of the foldable form factors.

If you already own a Samsung foldable, this might be very good news, as it sounds like these features won’t be exclusive to the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 for very long. Android Authority reports that a post by a community manager on one of Samsung’s Korean forums says One UI 6.1.1 will soon make its way to older Samsung foldables.

At this stage, we have no idea when the update will roll out to older Samsung phones, but there’s a lot for us to look forward to. The post mainly focuses on camera-related features, and the latest foldables have plenty to offer in that department.

The Z Flip 6 introduced Auto Zoom and Flex Camcorder, both features that give the camera extra capabilities when shooting in Flex Mode. Auto Zoom can follow people and pets throughout the frame, digitally zooming in on them like Apple’s Centre Stage feature. Meanwhile, the Flex Camcorder allows you to hold the phone like a retro camcorder with smoother zoom controls. Both of these features will be coming to the Z Fold 5.

Instant Slowmo, a feature that debuted with the S24 series earlier this year, allows you to long press any video, and it’ll instantly create a slow-motion version using AI frame interpolation. The post says this is coming to the Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and S23 series.

The new generative AI features will be getting a broader release as well. Sketch to Image lets you turn any rough doodle into an AI-generated work of art and Portrait Studio generates artistic renditions of your portrait photos. These features will be coming to 4 and 5-series foldables, as well as the S22 and S23 series.

It’s a pretty massive free upgrade for existing Samsung owners, and plenty of other features are reportedly also coming soon. The only question that remains is when we can look forward to the rollout. While you wait, why not check out our first impressions of Samsung’s latest foldables the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6?