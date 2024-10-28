If you own one of these Samsung phones, don’t miss this Android security update

If you’re using an older Samsung phone, you’ll want to make sure that you’re keeping your security patches up to date, as Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has uncovered a fairly nasty exploit that could put your device at risk.

A new report suggests the attack works by escalating privileges and remotely executing code on the affected device. It’s what’s known as a “use-after-free” vulnerability, affecting older Exynos processors such as the 9820, 9825, 980, 990, 850, and W920, and devices like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Fortunately, if you own one of the best Samsung phones of 2024, like the Z Fold 6 or S24, you don’t have to worry.

Without getting too technical, the report reveals this vulnerability is due to the way these phones manage system memory. It’s part of the camera server process, and essentially, when you’re finished using the camera, it leaves a back door open, with a high level of system privileges. Google’s Xingyu Jin and Clement Lecigene discovered the threat, and the scary part is that there’s evidence of hackers actively targeting the vulnerability.

Thankfully, there’s already a patch available to fix things, which arrived as part of Samsung’s October 7 security maintenance update. So, if you think you might be at risk, make sure your device is up-to-date to stay secure. All you need to do is head to your settings menu and check out the software version to know for certain. If you don’t have the update, we’d recommend installing it right away.

Unfortunately, some older models are no longer receiving updates, and if you’re still using one of these vulnerable devices, it’s well worth considering an upgrade. Newer Samsung phones come with some of the longest software support terms in the business, so if you’re the type of person who holds onto their phone for a long time, it could be well worth the cost of upgrading. We’ve got a bunch of suggestions if you are thinking of moving on, with our guides to the best gaming phones and the best Android phones including options to suit every budget.