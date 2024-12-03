If you’re waiting for Samsung’s triple-foldable Android, we might have bad news

Throughout the last year, we’ve reported on leaks and rumors surrounding the possibility of a Samsung tri-fold phone. First, we heard it was racing Huawei to be the first to release a triple-foldable, but the Chinese tech brand’s innovative form factor phone has already arrived, and the latest details suggest we might not see it for a while yet.

According to supply chain consultant and social media tipster Ross Young, Samsung’s new form factor is likely to hit in early 2026, which, admittedly, is a little disappointing considering all the hype surrounding the device. Still, when it finally arrives, we’re expecting the Samsung triple-foldable to jump right onto our list of the best folding phones, just as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 5 have in recent years, providing it has enough performance power to run the best Android games.

Unfortunately, as Young’s comments are part of a discussion with another user on X, we don’t have much to go off outside of that or a reason why we’re not getting the tri-fold phone as early as once anticipated. It’s also possible that it could still arrive in 2025, as while Young is one of the more reputable industry sources, we’ve also seen plenty of other tipsters continue to suggest that the triple foldable is on the cards for next year. At this point, it’s just a waiting game.

It’s also worth pointing out that Samsung could suffer for holding off on launching a triple-foldable device. In recent months, we’ve heard suggestions that Honor is also planning on giving the form factor a go, which would make for even more competition. Samsung probably still has the upper hand, as it’s the market leader for foldables outside of China, but we’re pretty sure it won’t want to appear late to the market.

Of course, we’ll keep an eye out for any future updates regarding Samsung’s plans for a tri-fold device, and we’ll be sure to report on anything substantial. If you need a new phone right away, though, we’ve got you covered with our guides to the best flip phones and the best Android phones, including plenty of options to meet all needs and budgets.