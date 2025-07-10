Samsung's tri-fold Android could double as a gaming tablet, but is there demand?

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Samsung officially revealed its Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices at its Unpacked event on July 9. With far slimmer designs, bigger displays on the outer phones, and much-improved cameras, which include a 200MP camera on the Fold, these are significant upgrades from their previous models. However, Samsung may not be done with revealing new devices just yet, as a recent interview shed more light on the company's long-rumored tri-fold device, allegedly called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold, which the Korean tech giant hinted at in January earlier this year.

In an interview with Android Authority after Samsung's Unpacked event wrapped up, the unnamed executive revealed that the company is weighing up whether the tri-fold is something customers really want. "I can't say for certain, and again, I come back to the point: we have it, we are ready, we can put it into production, but to what purpose? That's what we're deeply investigating at the moment."

It's a surprising admission that Samsung has the device ready to go but isn't sure when to launch it. Another leak, via Android Authority again, showcased what the G Fold looks like, which appears to be a Z Fold 7 but split into three parts rather than two. Rumor has it that the device would feature a 10-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which could make it a potential pick for our guide to the best gaming phones, if it ever arrives.

A tri-fold device is a category that's very new to the industry, which essentially allows for larger designs when folded out compared to those offered by the Z Fold 7 and others. A good example is the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, a premium phone that folds out into a 10.2-inch display that can rival Apple's iPad. It's an alluring concept, as you could essentially have both a smartphone and a tablet in one that could save you the hassle of carrying two devices.

When it comes to playing the best Android games, a tri-fold seems like the perfect device for titles like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. You could pair it with one of the best mobile controllers when folded out, or if you're in a tight space, fold it up and play it on the smaller display with no major hit to performance and graphics.

However, much like the high price of what the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 offer at $1999 and $1099, respectively, HUAWEI's Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN retails for roughly $3099, which could instantly put potential gamers off and is likely why Samsung is holding off from launching its own tri-fold take for now.

But it is an interesting prospect for where mobile devices are heading. With rumors of an iPhone Fold coming next year as well, growing demand will likely lower the price of these foldables, making tri-folds an affordable purchase for many, but it won't be anytime soon.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best foldable phones and the best flip phones that offer plenty of options if you're looking to upgrade now. In addition, make sure to follow us on Google News to keep track of whether Samsung will decide to launch its tri-fold phone before 2025 wraps up.