Could Samsung’s tri-fold phone double as an Android gaming tablet?

Throughout 2024, we’ve heard rumors that there’s a Samsung tri-fold phone in the works, with the brand looking to take the foldable form factor to the next level. Well, according to the latest industry whispers, it seems we can finally expect Samsung’s latest innovation to arrive in the next twelve months.

Courtesy of a report from Korean outlet ETNews, we’ve learned that Samsung is currently developing the triple-foldable with the intention of completing the design before the end of this year. With that in mind, we could soon have a new entry in our list of the best foldable phones, provided that the device has enough performance power to beat out stellar options like the OnePlus Open and Samsung’s own Z Fold 6.

In terms of the phone itself, the new details suggest it could be as big as a mid-sized iPad when unfolded, which is a selling point in itself for those who don’t want to lug around both a phone and a tablet.

We don’t have any other suggested specs to go off outside of the estimated size, though; but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Samsung equip the device with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset we’re expecting to see inside all of the brand’s flagship S25 phones in January. That’d be good news for gamers, as the latest Snapdragon chipset offers a massive performance boost over the already impressive 8 Gen 3 processor.

Much earlier this year, we reported on the battle between Huawei and Samsung to be the first brand to bring a tri-fold phone to the market. Unfortunately for Samsung, Huawei won that race, but given that Huawei phones aren’t widely available in the US, it looks like the Korean tech giant could be the first to bring the form factor to the West.

However, don’t expect it to be cheap, as the Samsung Z Fold 6 is already the brand’s most expensive device, and we can only imagine a tri-fold with an extra display will be more expensive. We also don’t have much of an idea of when we might see the launch of Samsung’s triple foldable, though it often releases its Z Flip and Z Fold series upgrades in summer, so we might see it arrive alongside them in mid-2025.

As ever, it’s worth taking these new details with a pinch of salt until we get direct confirmation from Samsung, even if they’re from a relatively reputable source. If you need to pick up a new phone right away, check out our guides to the best Android phones and the best gaming phones while you’re here, with plenty of options to suit every budget.