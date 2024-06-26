Following on from January’s big showing, we’re now getting a Samsung Unpacked July event, with many anticipating we’ll finally see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and Watch Ultra. There’s also hope we might get a better look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring, but we won’t know for sure until the day.

Speaking of the day, the big date to look forward to is July 10. In terms of timings, you should be able to tune in on the official Samsung site and YouTube channel from 6 AM PET / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST, with the event itself taking place live in Paris. We’ll have a reporter live at the venue to deliver all the important details and spend a bit of time with the new devices.

In terms of what we’re hoping to see at the Unpacked showcase, it’s essentially a given that we’ll get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, two follow-ups to a couple of the best Samsung phones of 2023. We’re also expecting to see both the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, as well as one of the brand’s most anticipated products, the Samsung Galaxy Ring. There could be more surprises in store, but we’ve not heard any rumors of anything game-changing (at least not for this event).

One other thing we’re looking out for from this summer Unpacked event is an update on whether we can expect to pay for Galaxy AI features in the near future. Earlier this year we reported on the suggestion that the brand might be looking at implementing a pricing structure for access to the AI features, but now that Apple has revealed its own AI software, we’re not sure how Samsung might react.

