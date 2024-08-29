Samsung hasn’t had the best of luck with quality control this year. In the last two months alone, the Korean tech giant had to pause the production of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro due to an issue. Now, people are reporting that the expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a paint peeling problem, but Samsung isn’t claiming responsibility here.

According to a recent response, Samsung suggests that third-party chargers are to blame for the paint peeling issue on the Z Fold 6, which is otherwise one of this year’s best foldable phones. Samsung claims that the fault arises when using a high-speed third-party charger that isn’t properly grounded, leading to leakage and causing the paint to delaminate. The fix? Use Samsung’s official charger.

Unsurprisingly, the response has left users a bit puzzled. Under a post including the statement from Samsung on the r/GalaxyFold subreddit, the comments paint a fairly skeptical picture, to say the least. It’s safe to say that people aren’t taking Samsung’s claims seriously, suggesting that it’s to avoid accepting warranty claims for anyone having this issue.

Fortunately, we haven’t experienced the issue during or after our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review. However, as one of the best Android phones on the market, it’s a shame that such an expensive device has a big cosmetic issue waiting to happen. Hopefully, this isn’t a major problem, especially with the rumors of a Z Fold 6 slim releasing soon. Maybe this is a good excuse for phone manufacturers to start including chargers in the box again.

If you’re willing to risk the paint peeling issue (or you’ve got a handy Samsung official charger in your home already), you can always pick up one of the best Samsung Z Fold 6 deals right now. Alternatively, you can check out the best Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals if you want to join the Google side.