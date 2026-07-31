You can save over $100 on this great Samsung phone right now

If you're looking for a great phone for gaming, taking photos, and daily scrolling but don't want to break the bank, we've found the Amazon deal for you. The online retailer has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G down from $549.99 to just $424.99, saving you over $100 on the original asking price. As far as we're concerned, that's a pretty unmissable deal.

As a current top mid-range pick from our guide to the best Samsung phones, the A57 5G is a reliable all-rounder. Considering it's less than the price of the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, the A57 5G comes with a lot of the same software features, making it feel like even more of a bargain. Not only that, but its hardware is more than capable, too, even if you're looking to play demanding games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail or record high-quality video.

The real start of the show, though, is the Galaxy A57 5G's display. It's a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED, which, realistically, is the sort of screen you'd expect from a flagship phone, rather than a mid-range alternative. Those specs mean you're getting super-smooth visuals and vivid colors no matter whether you're watching something on Netflix, gaming, or, well, doing anything else on the phone for that matter. Throw in a battery that can go all day with at least a little juice spare, and what's not to like?

It's worth noting that the $424.99 price point applies to the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G in the Awesome Gray colorway. However, there is the option to get the phone bundled with Samsung's great Buds3 FE earbuds for the higher price of $566.45, down from $699.98. If you're a fan of playing some of the picks from our guide to the best mobile games or streaming video content on your commute, the earbuds bundle might be a better option.

If you're looking to take advantage of this saving on the Samsung Galaxy A57, we'd recommend acting fast. It's listed as one of Amazon's limited-time deals, which means we don't know exactly how long it'll be available for before jumping back up in price.