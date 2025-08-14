Last year, those who bought a new Google Pixel were gifted a whole year's worth of Google's AI Premium subscription, worth $240 on its own. While an AI subscription may not sound like the best gift on the surface, I thought Gemini was pretty great when I tested it, and there are a bunch of other benefits to the year-long trial I had, such as Gemini's assistance in other apps and more cloud storage. Now, those with a 2025 Samsung Galaxy phone can get a six-month trial, and if you're upgrading from an older Android, it's a great extra perk.

I know what you're thinking, and yes, a $120-valued subscription from Google isn't a sole reason to go and upgrade your handset. Nonetheless, Samsung's 2025 slate of Galaxy handsets has made for some of the best gaming phones on the market, capable of running the best mobile games with ease. They're well worth grabbing on their own, but with a free gift? Well, it's just a neat little bonus.

After spending over six months with my latest phone and sharing similar sentiments when I did my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review earlier this year, it's nothing short of an impressive device. I've yet to witness any slowdown or have it struggle with demanding games. Even Zenless Zone Zero, which is one of my favorite gacha games - and a demanding one at that - doesn't phase the Ultra after hours of playing. Sure, it gets a little warm, but it's nothing unbearable.

It helps that the entire S25 set of phones sports the impressive Snapdragon 8 Elite, so even if you buy the base model, you're getting great performance to run those Android games. In fact, I was even tempted to go with a smaller phone for the first time, simply due to the fact that the chipset was the same across the board - but, well, I like a big phone. You can also get this gift with the launch of the Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, meaning you'll get some of the best foldable phones alongside this extra bonus.

But what is Google AI Pro? Well, as the name entails, it does focus on Google's Gemini AI model, which isn't enough of a sell for me, either. However, it offers 2TB of storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, as well as Gemini features in other Google products. Honestly, it came at the right time for me, as my free subscription with the Pixel 9 Pro had started running out, and I have become accustomed to using the AI Pro's subscription features regularly.

To get this offer, you need a Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, or the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7. All you need to do is download the Google One app, and upon launching it, a pop-up will tell you that you can get six free months of Google AI Pro. It's a very simple process, and you'll be up and running in no time.

Sure, these are far from the best budget gaming phones, but if you were in the market to upgrade your old Galaxy anyway, this shouldn't be an offer to miss out on.

Make sure to pick up one of the best mobile controllers alongside your Samsung Galaxy phone so you can rival the best handheld consoles with your gaming beast that fits right into your pocket.