Who needs the iPhone Air when you can save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge instead?

If you're waiting for the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series to pick up a new phone, I'm here to present an alternative option. You could wait for one of the new flagships, which rumors suggest won't be much different from last year's, or you could save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Yes, despite only arriving a few short months ago, Amazon has slashed the price of the slim-line Android, so you can pick it up for just $799.99.

Not only does the S25 Edge look slick, but it's also pretty powerful, packing the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as some of 2025's best gaming phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Xiaomi 15. That makes it an ideal pick if you're an avid mobile gamer, no matter whether you're a Candy Crush fan or prefer games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, both of which require as much processor power as possible.

Outside of its impressive performance specs, the S25 Edge is also a solid all-rounder, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED for high-quality streaming, a surprisingly long-lasting 3,900 mAh battery, and a 200MP wide lens on the back. Not only that, but this phone gives you access to both the latest Galaxy AI tools, including Photo Assist and Live Translate, as well as the new and improved Samsung Mobile Gaming Hub.

As for the deal itself, the $799.99 price point applies to the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colorways. If you need more storage space, though, you can pay an extra $40 and pick up the 512GB model for just $839.99. Whichever way you go, you're saving at least $300 on the Android's original asking price.

Given that this is one of Amazon's limited-time deals, there's no time to waste if you're tempted by the S25 Edge. $799.99 might still seem a little expensive now, but with the soaring costs of RAM, phones are only going to get pricier this year, and with seven years of software and security updates, you won't have to worry about upgrading again for a while yet.