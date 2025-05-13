Sleek, bold, and light, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is almost here after a big reveal at a recent Samsung Unpacked event. There have been rumors about this phone for ages, which have kept us all waiting in anticipation, and this spin-off Galaxy handset isn't pulling any punches. If you're looking to upgrade or join Samsung's family of smartphones, you'll be happy to hear that you can actually get up to $800 / £650 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with some great pre-order discounts.

Samsung's latest flagship doesn't have much of an uphill battle to compete against the best gaming phones. Sporting the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside the other S25 devices, it may seem like the Edge is just another version, but with a sleeker and lighter design, it still packs the power that you'd hope for from the best Android phones around.

Sitting firmly between the Galaxy S25+ and the expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a 5.8mm thick design while also offering a 6.7-inch display like the Plus model. Combine that thinner body with a lighter weight of 163 grams compared to the Plus's 190 grams, and it's certainly going to be a great option for you if you enjoy playing some of the best Android games but worry about straining your hands.

Admittedly, that slimmer body does make for some minor changes to the other members of 2025's Galaxy family. It loses the telephoto camera from the Plus and Ultra models, but it offers a 200MP main camera similar to the premium S25 Ultra. It also has a 3,900 mAh battery, which is smaller than the base S25's 4,000 mAh capacity, but that lighter build will always come with a few caveats.

Personally, I think it's an excellent upgrade if you're tired of the bulky, camera-bulging designs that most recent smartphones tend to favor. If you're looking to upgrade or move over to Samsung, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB of storage for $1,049.99 / £1,099.99 at the Samsung store. That's a huge $170 / £100 off the usual price, so you're basically getting double the storage for free.

However, if you're rocking a fairly new device, you can trade in your existing smartphone and get up to $630 / £550 off the S25 Edge, bringing that price down to just $419 / £549. Use some of the money you saved to grab the best mobile controllers, and you're in for a gaming beast that rivals even the best handheld consoles.

Looking for something fairly unique from Samsung? Well, the Galaxy producer also creates some of the best foldable phones, if you're looking for a twist on the usual candybar phone design. However, if you want to make sure you're considering all the options, the best iPhones list has plenty of great models to consider on it – or you can wait for the iPhone 17, of course.