New Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak isn't good news for Android gamers

It's almost that time of year again, folks, with all the reports suggesting that Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range Android offering, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. However, a new leak, courtesy of British retail chain Tesco, says that the new mid-range phone packs the same Exynos 2400e processor as last year's model, which in turn suggests we shouldn't expect much in the way of performance upgrades from the S25 FE.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was one of 2024's best mid-range phones, offering reliable gaming performance at a more affordable price point than the Korean tech giant's S24 flagship, that doesn't mean we weren't hoping for a gaming performance boost from the successor. After all, that is usually the case with these yearly refreshes, as it allows brands such as Samsung to boast about CPU and GPU improvements in an attempt to persuade users to upgrade.

Samsung's decision not to upgrade the chip inside the Galaxy S25 FE is even more perplexing when you take into account its competition, which includes Apple's iPhone 16e. While the new iPhone also reuses a processor, it's from Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 16, which essentially means you're getting flagship performance in all the best mobile games for the price of a mid-ranger. That seems like a better deal than what it seems Samsung is preparing to offer, which is essentially a new Android with the same chip as a mid-range phone from this time last year.

Of course, we won't know for sure what processor is inside the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE until it officially launches, but given the source, the Exynos 2400e looks pretty likely. According to the latest details, the phone's big reveal could come as soon as September, which, coincidentally, is also the same month we're expecting Apple to unveil the iPhone 17. Whatever happens, we'll be keeping a close eye on Samsung's social media channels for any updates regarding when we can expect the brand's new mid-ranger to arrive, and we'll reserve judgment on the decision to use the same chip as the S24 FE until we check the phone out ourselves.

For more of the latest tech, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best gaming phones, the best gaming tablets, and the best handheld consoles, including the new Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck OLED. Or, if you've already picked up Nintendo's latest console and want to see what games you've got to look forward to, check out our upcoming Switch games list.