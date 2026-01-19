This Samsung Galaxy S25 FE deal drops the flagship to below the A56's budget price, saving you $200

As someone who typically hops between flagship phones from Apple and Samsung, I can't go to an A-range smartphone. I rely too much on hefty gaming performance, and while social media scrolling would be fine on either device, I want the full wallop of a supercharged device in my pocket. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the perfect balance of both worlds, and this discount actually makes it cheaper than the A56. That's a deal you can't pass up on.

Most of our best gaming phones list is made up of the heavy-hitters, those ~$1000 smartphones that are basically NASA computers in your pocket. Sure, they last years, and they pack a punch when it comes to performance, but sometimes… well, sometimes you want something that's not as expensive on you 24/7, or maybe they're out of your price range. Thankfully, Samsung does plenty of A-range smartphones that are budget-friendly, but they do suffer from lower hardware.

The FE line of Samsung phones sits in a delicate middle point, balanced between the expensive power of a flagship and the budget-friendly nature of an A-range phone. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE may not use the beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the S25 family, but it does have the small, reliable Exynos 2400 as its brains, and best of all, it packs a colossal 4,900 mAh battery. Compared to the S25's measly 4,000 mAh, that's plenty of time for playing games or watching TikTok.

With an impressive 6.7-inch screen that towers over the S25's 6.2-inch display, it may seem like an easy win. Admittedly, the S25's more efficient chipset and better rear cameras do make it the better device overall, but in reality, the S25 FE is a solid all-rounder that is fairly cheap. Right now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE from $449.99 at the official Samsung store, a $200 saving with no strings attached. That means no trade-ins and no other unnecessary workarounds. Just a solid saving, and it's $50 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy A56 at its typical price.

If you've been looking for a new smartphone to grab in 2026, well, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is a brilliant little handset that doesn't cost an absolute bomb.