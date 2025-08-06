It's almost that time of year again, with Samsung seemingly preparing to launch its latest mid-range Android, the Galaxy S25 FE. However, this year is a little different from both 2024 and 2023, as the competition is a little tougher, following the release of the iPhone 16e back in March. So, onto the all-important question. Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE have what it takes to compete with Apple's latest mid-ranger? It looks like we're going to find out soon.

According to the latest rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could arrive as soon as mid-September. Considering its older sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, is a top pick from our guide to the best gaming phones, and last year's S24 FE was one of 2024's best mid-range options, we've got pretty high hopes for the upcoming Android.

However, some new details, via Notebookcheck, suggest that we shouldn't expect a dramatic performance upgrade for the S25 FE compared to last year's mid-range Samsung, as it's packing the same Exynos 2400 chip as the 2024 flagship S24 rather than the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside this year's premium Samsung device. Yes, you should still be able to run all the best Android games, including demanding games like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile, at high settings. However, it might not be enough to compete with the iPhone 16e, which features the same A18 chip as the iPhone 16, offering flagship gaming performance at a $599.99 price point.

Of course, we can't judge the Galaxy S25 FE's performance until we get our hands on the device, but as we mentioned earlier, it looks like we don't have long to wait. While it's worth noting that the source only alludes to a South Korean launch in September, given that last year's FE 24 arrived in the US before Samsung's home nation, we anticipate that the tech giant will be keen to unveil its latest contender for our guide to the best mid-range phones for a global release sooner rather than later.

