New Samsung Galaxy S26 storage leak suggests the Android won't make you choose between your favorite games

There's nothing worse than setting up a new phone and realizing you're already almost out of space after loading up your images and apps. Fortunately, that doesn't look like it will be a problem for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26. A new report claims that the cheapest Android model comes with a new base of 256 GB of storage, giving you plenty of space for your favorite games.

For those who don't know, Samsung has offered 128GB of storage on its entry-level flagship phones since the launch of the S10 series back in 2019. For the longest time, it wasn't that much of an issue, but with the best mobile games, such as Genshin Impact and Honor of Kings, requiring more space for chunky content updates, it makes sense that Samsung is upping the base storage to offer you more room.

These new details are courtesy of a leak from a Finnish retailer, courtesy of SuomiMobiili, listing the different configurations for the flagship. According to the fresh information, the S26 comes with either 256GB or 512GB of space, the same as the S26 Plus, while the S26 Ultra has a 1TB alternative for those who really need all the storage they can get. We've also got an update on colorways, with the S26 reportedly launching in Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet designs.

This storage upgrade could serve as a bit of a saving grace for the S26, as we're still not sure what to expect in terms of significant hardware upgrades. It's also a necessary move to keep up with Apple, following the introduction of the iPhone 17 series last year, which also saw the cheapest base model offer 256GB of storage as a starting point. From this point on, it looks like 256GB is the new normal for flagship phones, and as someone with a lot of games and apps, I think that can only be a good thing.

While this leak seems pretty reliable, Samsung still hasn't officially confirmed any storage configurations for the upcoming S26 series, so it's best to take it with a pinch of salt for now. Hopefully, it won't be too long until we find out for sure, though, with all signs pointing towards a big Samsung Unpacked reveal at some point before the end of March. As ever, we'll be keen to get our hands on all the new models to see if any of them are worthy of a spot in our guide to the best gaming phones.