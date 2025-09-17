New Samsung S26 Ultra rumor makes this S25 Ultra Android deal even more tempting

There's nothing like a good, new Samsung Galaxy handset to power through your favorite mobile games with, but if it has an Exynos chipset - I'm not having it. I've had enough problems with this manufacturer in the past that I have sworn off it, and according to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could utilize the Exynos 2600 chip, retroactively making the S25 Ultra even more appealing - especially as it's on offer.

As the iPhone 17 pre-orders flood in, all eyes are on the next line of Samsung products, with the S26 family likely arriving in early 2026, if the usual pattern remains. It's comparing apples to oranges, but there's no doubt that both flagship models will fight it out for a spot on the best gaming phones. However, if the Exynos 2600 really is rearing its ugly head in the S26, the iPhone is likely to have it in the bag this year.

According to The Korea Herald, Daishin Securities suggests that Samsung is bringing back its own Exynos chipsets to the S26 lineup, with the hopes that the new 2600 chips will allow the company to save costs, instead of buying Qualcomm's Snapdragon CPUs. Admittedly, that's a good way to stop Qualcomm from getting a monopoly on the smartphone market, but at the same time, please don't, Samsung. You can put Exynos in your watches or your best earbuds - or even the best budget phones Samsung offers - and that's fine, but I really prefer Snapdragon chips in my flagships.

Obviously, we need to get our hands on the new S26 phone (if they have the Exynos 2600, after all) before we can call them disappointing. However, historically, the Exynos chipsets have had issues with thermal throttling when playing the best mobile games, as well as problems with battery efficiency or performance woes. Considering it's Samsung's own chipset, it seems a bit of a twisted irony that a third-party chip works better with its line of handsets, but could the Exynos 2600 change things? Maybe, but I wouldn't take the risk anytime soon, and if pre-orders open, I would wait for hands-on experiences.

However, earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra made its impactful launch, boasting the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is efficient and powerful. As I said in my S25 Ultra review, it's an "impressive handset that offers incredible gaming performance, a stunning display, and overall, it's a powerhouse of a phone," giving it a great 9/10 score. If you're looking to upgrade but Exynos reasonably worries you, you can grab the S25 Ultra for just $1,048 / £1,099 at Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively, knocking it down over $250 / £250.

So, if you've been waiting for an upgrade to your aging handset, well, the Samsung S25 Ultra may be a better bet than holding out for the upcoming S26 Ultra. While you're here, make sure to pair your new smartphone with the best mobile controller, and you'll quickly turn it into an on-the-go handheld console wherever you go.