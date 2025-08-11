Leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could be an Android gaming beast

While we're still months away from the anticipated early 2026 launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, the rumor mill is already churning out reports suggesting what upgrades we can anticipate from the Android flagship. The latest industry whispers point to a big win for fans of mobile gaming, as it looks like the S26 Ultra could be getting a more powerful form of memory, which has repercussions for both performance and battery life capabilities.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently a top entry from our guide to the best gaming phones, it only makes sense that we're expecting the follow-up to be even more capable of peak gaming performance. Word has it that the S26 Ultra is packing LPDDR5X RAM that can clock speeds of 10.7 Gbps, which is just over 10% faster than the S25's 9.6 Gbps RAM speeds. That's courtesy of Samsung's RAM source, Micron, which revealed a new process technology in June that allegedly offers a 20% efficiency boost.

In simple terms, this RAM adjustment should equate to improved performance in all the best Android games while also offering a boost to battery life. A performance upgrade is always good, especially as mobile games get more demanding, but the battery life upgrade is the big win, as, like Apple, Samsung's recent contingent of flagships aren't quite as impressive in the battery department as some of the other best Android phones, such as the Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Xiaomi 15.

These new details are courtesy of infamous tipster Ice Universe, who has a pretty solid track record when it comes to revealing details about upcoming Samsung phones. Of course, we won't know for sure just how capable the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is until it arrives, which could be as soon as January 2026, provided that the Korean tech giant sticks to its pretty rigid release schedule.

It's also worth pointing out that the S26 Ultra will be dealing with a new generation of competition, with both the Google Pixel 10 series and iPhone 17 series anticipated in the coming months.