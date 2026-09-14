Samsung's Galaxy S27 display may pack a bright OLED upgrade, while its camera lags behind

Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup could be heading for some big changes. With new OLED improvements rumored for the next Galaxy roster, they could be Samsung's brightest handsets yet. If one report is right, it may be saving its best display technology to date for its priciest Galaxy phones. However, plans for the Samsung Galaxy S27's zoom cameras remain less clear.

A new report from ET News claims Samsung will bring its latest M16 OLED material to its two most expensive Galaxy S27 models, potentially giving them an advantage over Google's Pixel 11 series. If the report proves accurate, the phones would become the first Samsung handsets to use the company's flagship M16 OLED technology.

It also seems the company is planning to keep the technology exclusive to the best Samsung phones in its lineup, with ET News adding that the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra will stick with the older M14 OLED. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra currently reigns as Samsung's brightest handset, with a panel capable of reaching a staggering 3,000 nits.

Interestingly, Samsung won't actually launch the first Android phone with an M16 OLED. At a Samsung Display and iQOO screen technology event in China, the two companies confirmed that the upcoming iQOO 16 will feature an M16 panel first. Of course, OLED displays aren't anything new, but think of it as a newer recipe Samsung is using to make them.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy 27's camera setup remains more ambiguous. Samsung is reportedly testing a 50MP 4x telephoto camera with a 1/1.9-inch sensor, potentially replacing the existing 3x and 5x cameras. However, veteran tipster Ice Universe pushes back against this. He says that the S27 Ultra will retain its 5x telephoto camera with a 1/2.52-inch sensor.

Ice Universe doesn't comment on the 3x camera, but both the leaker and ET News previously claimed Samsung could remove it entirely. Either way, camera improvements or not, anything on the S27's display is going to look pretty crisp.

Will you be picking up Samsung's next phone? Let us know over on the Pocket Tactics Discord server.